CIBC Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Saputo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.76. 411,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.30.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

