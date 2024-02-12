CIBC Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Insiders have sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

