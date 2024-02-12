Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

