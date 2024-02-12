Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $247.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.