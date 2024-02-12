Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.75

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 25819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

