Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,730.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

