Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.1 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $904.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 216,596 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

