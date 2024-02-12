Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $389.59 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Celo has a market capitalization of $389.59 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,877,912 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

