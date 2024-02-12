Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.72.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.00. The stock had a trading volume of 330,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

