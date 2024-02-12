Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) CEO David L. Gitlin Sells 354,539 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.