CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,098. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

