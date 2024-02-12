Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (CGBDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on March 1st

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.9 %

CGBDL opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

