Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 396,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.