Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

