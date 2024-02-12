Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $104.94 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

