Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$148.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as low as C$249.00 and last traded at C$143.15, with a volume of 76470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTC.A. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.56.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.78.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

