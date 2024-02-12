Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$115.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

CP stock opened at C$114.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3406427 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

