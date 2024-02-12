Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $54,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

