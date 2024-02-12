Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $42.50

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.35.

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

