Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.28

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.26, with a volume of 75851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Camtek Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

