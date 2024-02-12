Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

