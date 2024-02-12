Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 1,314.3% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 1,314.3% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCD opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

