Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 1,314.3% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 1,314.3% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CCD opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
