Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Takes $23.85 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,999,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $342,677.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOGO

Gogo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.