Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,978 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Electronic Arts worth $181,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 559,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,710,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

