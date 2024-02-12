Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $41.46 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $41,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. 83,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,426. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

