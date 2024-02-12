Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,305 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 3.95% of Hillman Solutions worth $63,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.26. 79,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

