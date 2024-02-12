Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of Grand Canyon Education worth $115,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.50. 22,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

