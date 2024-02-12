Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 36,193 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.06% of Bridge Investment Group worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

BRDG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a market cap of $319.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.81. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.