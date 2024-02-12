Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 39,354 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $74,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,155 shares of company stock worth $231,717,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. 66,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,368. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

