BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 20.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.