Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$218.73

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$218.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSP. Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$203.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$188.31. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$164.32 and a 1-year high of C$203.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

