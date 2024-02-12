Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $19.39

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $83,243,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.