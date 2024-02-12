Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $44.60

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

MRUS opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

