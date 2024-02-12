Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$25.86

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.13.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Insider Activity at Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 4.8 %

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.