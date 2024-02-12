Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $76.77

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

