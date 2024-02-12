Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $76.77

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.77.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
