Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $104.30

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

