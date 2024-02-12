Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom stock traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,265.23. 1,112,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.40. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

