Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.71. 28,930,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,001,992. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $613.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

