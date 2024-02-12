Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $811,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $337.69. 225,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,607. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

