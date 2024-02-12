Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $748,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,783,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $437.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

