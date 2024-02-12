Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 225.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 270,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,153. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

