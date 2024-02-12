Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
BWBBP stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
