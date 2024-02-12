BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.98.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.