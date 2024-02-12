BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.98.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

