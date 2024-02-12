BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

