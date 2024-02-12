BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DSM opened at $5.83 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

