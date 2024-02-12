BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
DCF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
