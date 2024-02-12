BMO Capital Markets Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RAY.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RAY.A

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.