BMO Capital Markets Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $51.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.50. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

