BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSU. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.94.

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

